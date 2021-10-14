O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Lifted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 444.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $612.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $629.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $602.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total transaction of $7,355,157.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,876,209.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.