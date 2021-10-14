Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $691.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orchid Island Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

