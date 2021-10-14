Only1 (LIKE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $14.29 million and $1.16 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Only1 has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00047964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00244068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00096494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

