Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ONTX. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $28.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 837,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 352,312 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

