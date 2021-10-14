Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $57.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.
OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $49.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.
Olin Company Profile
Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.