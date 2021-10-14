OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.29. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $131.30 and a 52 week high of $213.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.