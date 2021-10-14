OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 248,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

