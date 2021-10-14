OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

