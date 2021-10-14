OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.92 Million in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after buying an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after buying an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 53.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,261,000 after buying an additional 712,812 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after buying an additional 585,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after buying an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.