OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,722 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,722 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Five9 by 104.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $158.77 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -219.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.77.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

