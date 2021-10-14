Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $259.35 and last traded at $259.35. Approximately 25,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,682,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.20.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $33,303,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Okta by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Okta by 13.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Okta by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

