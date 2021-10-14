OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 133.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $28,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2,670.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

