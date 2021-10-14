OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $182.25

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $182.25 and last traded at $182.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.86 and a 200-day moving average of $208.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

