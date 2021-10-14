O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OI. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of OI opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

