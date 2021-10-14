Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JEMD opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEMD. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 134,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

