Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE JEMD opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
