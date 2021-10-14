Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 35.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,078,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.