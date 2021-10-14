Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $18.01

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $17.54. Nuvalent shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). Equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

