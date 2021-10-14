NRx Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,928 call options.

Shares of NRXP stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

