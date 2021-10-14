NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,819,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NRG Energy worth $1,201,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

