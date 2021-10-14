Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 63.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,010 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

NCLH opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

