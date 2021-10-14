NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.83.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,862,000 after purchasing an additional 784,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 421,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 111.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 375,963 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after buying an additional 331,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after buying an additional 207,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.