Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $914,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,447,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,877,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,576,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of DFUS opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.58.

