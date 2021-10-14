Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after buying an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,593,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

