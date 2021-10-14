Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total value of $3,766,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,414 shares of company stock valued at $80,215,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $383.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $200.35 and a one year high of $384.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.