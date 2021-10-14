Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 351.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSE IRM opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

