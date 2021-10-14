Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 587 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG opened at $137.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average of $142.85.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

