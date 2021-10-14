Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.84 Billion

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to report $8.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.79 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $36.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $36.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $38.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.91 billion to $38.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $388.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $396.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

