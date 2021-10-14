Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.81.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

