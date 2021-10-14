North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Up 450.0% in September

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,947 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 40,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.48.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 82.35% and a return on equity of 1,279.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

