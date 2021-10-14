Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million.

NAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

NYSE:NAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 50,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,325. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 1,097.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 468,054 shares in the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

