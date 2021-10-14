Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.02.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.23. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

