Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

