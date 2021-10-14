Node Runners Price Hits $63.47 on Top Exchanges (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for $63.47 or 0.00110555 BTC on exchanges. Node Runners has a market cap of $1.53 million and $3,062.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00211711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00094183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

About Node Runners

NDR is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

