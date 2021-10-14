Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NSANY has been the topic of several other research reports. CLSA raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NSANY opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.24. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

