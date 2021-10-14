NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $333.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.96.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,050 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,905 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

