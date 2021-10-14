NEXT (NEXT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $824.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $806,856.58 and $824.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.32 or 0.00313259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

