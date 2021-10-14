Next Century Growth Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 97.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,802 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $35.08. 2,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.45 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.