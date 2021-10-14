Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 437 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,580 shares of company stock worth $299,602,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $344.62. 32,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

