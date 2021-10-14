Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,718. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.88 and a 200 day moving average of $230.73. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $438.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

