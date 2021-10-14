NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

