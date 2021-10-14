New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in New York City REIT by 324.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in New York City REIT by 104.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYC. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:NYC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -173.91%.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

