Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading Up 12.7%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s stock price was up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 773,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 392,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCU shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16. The stock has a market cap of C$198.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

