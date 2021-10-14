Neuronetics (STIM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2021 – Neuronetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Neuronetics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/13/2021 – Neuronetics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/13/2021 – Neuronetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Neuronetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

