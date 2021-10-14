Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 372,666 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,197,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 372,666 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $106,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,892 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,975 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,351,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 648,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

SHLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

