Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 16,416 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,416 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Workday worth $124,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Workday by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Workday stock opened at $266.60 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,481.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.91 and a 200-day moving average of $245.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,787 shares of company stock worth $151,807,535 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

