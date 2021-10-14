Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 848,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,347 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $118,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 178.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after acquiring an additional 656,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SAP by 140.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after acquiring an additional 367,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

NYSE SAP opened at $141.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $158.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

