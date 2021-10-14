Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,062 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $97,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 144,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 349,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 258,760 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

EMB opened at $109.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.78 and a 200 day moving average of $111.58. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

