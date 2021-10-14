Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884,271 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.11% of Equitable worth $139,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. boosted their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

