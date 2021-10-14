NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ NGMS traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $893.70 million and a PE ratio of 103.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,303,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,289,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 311,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 80,981.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 262,379 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.