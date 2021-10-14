NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.69. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 170,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $906.02 million and a P/E ratio of 103.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

