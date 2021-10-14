NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.69. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 170,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.
The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $906.02 million and a P/E ratio of 103.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
